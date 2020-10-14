Tatro Capital LLC Buys New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,095 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $7,538,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in First Solar by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock worth $598,401,598. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. BofA Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,745. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.