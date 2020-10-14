Tatro Capital LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127,307 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

