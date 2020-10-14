Tatro Capital LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJK. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

