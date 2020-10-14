Tatro Capital LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Tatro Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,411 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. 341,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,712,301. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

