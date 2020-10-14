Tatro Capital LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,645 shares of company stock worth $5,500,743. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,807. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

