Tatro Capital LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 3.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.80. The company had a trading volume of 90,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.93. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

