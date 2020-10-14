Tatro Capital LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Target by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $166.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

