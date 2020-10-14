Tatro Capital LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 577,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,139. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

