Tatro Capital LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2,469.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,802 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,542,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 773,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 626,508 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after buying an additional 388,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,726,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after buying an additional 342,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,379. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

