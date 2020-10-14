Tatro Capital LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 7.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,398,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,351,000 after buying an additional 1,874,657 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4,371.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,950,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,920 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,515,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,576. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

