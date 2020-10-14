Tatro Capital LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,864,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,403 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,074,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,935,000 after purchasing an additional 160,631 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 981,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 899,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after buying an additional 520,600 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.79. 12,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,244. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

