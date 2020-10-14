Tatro Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,716,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,586 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after buying an additional 129,209 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 804,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 693,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,280. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

