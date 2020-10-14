Tatro Capital LLC Invests $444,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 114.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 180.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 476,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 306,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 158.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 44,481 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $35.89. 271,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,444,617. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.72) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

