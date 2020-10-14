Tatro Capital LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,851,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,778,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,103,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,947,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. 4,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

