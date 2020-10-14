Tatro Capital LLC Sells 206 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.6% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,577,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,952,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,212,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.67 and its 200 day moving average is $170.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

