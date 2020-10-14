Tatro Capital LLC Sells 2,936 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.2% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,136,500,000 after buying an additional 114,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.23.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,535. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.00. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

