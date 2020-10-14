Tatro Capital LLC Sells 459 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tatro Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 1.8% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 185.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $137.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,892. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

