Tatro Capital LLC Sells 7,189 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 31,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 387,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 95,498 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4,483.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,847,250. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

