Tatro Capital LLC Takes $243,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 93,139.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,714,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673,791 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $27,258,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $24,634,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,162,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 490,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 276,607 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 167,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,849. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

