Tatro Capital LLC Takes Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in LYFT by 48.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 1,292,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LYFT by 82.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,691,000 after buying an additional 1,256,183 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 198.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,527,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,506 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter valued at $25,792,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in LYFT by 35,942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 863,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 139,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,404,522. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LYFT from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $273,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $870,399. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

