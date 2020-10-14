Tatro Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 69,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,698.76.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.49 on Wednesday, reaching $1,580.17. 31,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,770. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,528.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,430.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.