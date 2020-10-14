Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.25

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.25 and last traded at $69.14, with a volume of 9275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

