Terra (LUNA) Price Up 9% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex and Coinone. Terra has a total market cap of $125.64 million and $7.71 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00269830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00096461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.01481345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00151212 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 998,413,076 coins and its circulating supply is 386,762,060 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

