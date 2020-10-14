Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share by the retailer on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 218.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.32. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.33 ($3.70).

In other news, insider Simon Patterson bought 70,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148,592.53 ($194,137.09). Also, insider John Allan bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($87,013.33). Insiders bought a total of 100,552 shares of company stock valued at $21,546,718 in the last 90 days.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

