TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) fell 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $15.27. 991,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 219,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

