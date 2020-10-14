The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Up 446.7% in September

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,300 shares, an increase of 446.7% from the September 15th total of 1,121,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 533.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The a2 Milk has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLSPF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Panmure Gordon lowered The a2 Milk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.