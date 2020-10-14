The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.77

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.77, with a volume of 1473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,771 shares of company stock valued at $634,843 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

