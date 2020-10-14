The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of LOVE opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.34 million, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

