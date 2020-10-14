The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.68

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $521.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.57.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,322,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

