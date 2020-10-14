The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSTGF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

