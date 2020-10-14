The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.54

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 92509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $755.65 million, a P/E ratio of -126.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 117.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.