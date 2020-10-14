Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TBPH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 95,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

