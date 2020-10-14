Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $471.37. 14,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,263. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $471.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

