Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $215,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Target by 58.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $165.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,102. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.