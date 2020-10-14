Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,311 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, reaching $206.60. The company had a trading volume of 276,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average is $162.07. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

