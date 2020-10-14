Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Amgen by 13.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

AMGN traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.56. 52,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.83 and its 200 day moving average is $237.08. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

