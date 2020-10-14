Thorn Group Ltd (TGA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on November 3rd

Thorn Group Ltd (ASX:TGA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 35.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.92.

Thorn Group Company Profile

Thorn Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial solutions to consumers and businesses in Australia. It is involved in the leasing of household products to consumers; and provision of leasing and other financial services to small and medium size enterprises under the Radio Rentals name.

