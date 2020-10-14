Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $814.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will post $814.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $802.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $823.00 million. Timken posted sales of $914.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $425,090.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,172.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 843,154 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Timken by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,398,000 after purchasing an additional 537,346 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 452,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $9,533,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,330. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

