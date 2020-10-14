Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Down 2.7%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 5,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 218,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $68.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering 16,917 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

