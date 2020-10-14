TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stake Reduced by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TJX Companies by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. 62,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,356,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.69, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

