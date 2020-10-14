Tokenomy (TEN) Price Tops $0.0565 on Exchanges

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 168.8% against the dollar. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $2.26 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Indodax, LBank and Tokenomy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Tokenomy, IDEX, CoinBene, LATOKEN and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

