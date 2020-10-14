Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of TD stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.589 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

