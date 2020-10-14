Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.85

Shares of Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

About Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

