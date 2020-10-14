TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 69 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

TMO traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.34. 5,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,263. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $471.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

