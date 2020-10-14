TPG Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,964. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

