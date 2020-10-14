TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total transaction of $1,181,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,870 shares of company stock valued at $33,989,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.36. 13,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $246.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.67. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.