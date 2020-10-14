TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 50,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,387. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

