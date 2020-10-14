TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,310,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,080,000 after purchasing an additional 204,642 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,209,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,861,000 after purchasing an additional 369,065 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $189,920,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,775. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

