TPG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $470,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 207.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

