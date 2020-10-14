TPG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after buying an additional 27,914,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,703,000 after buying an additional 9,616,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. 22,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,852,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

